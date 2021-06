Fresh off a pair of convincing victories at home, the Phoenix Suns have a chance to take a commanding lead when they visit the Denver Nuggets on Friday in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup. The Suns had their way with the Nuggets in the first two games in Phoenix, pulling away in the second half of the series opener before turning in a overwhelming performance in a 123-98 romp on Wednesday night. Denver is accustomed to being in such a predicament, facing 3-1 series deficits in the opening two rounds of the postseason a year ago before rallying to win both.