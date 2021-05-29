AGFC opens applications for urban archery deer hunts, including Lakeview, Bull Shoals
LITTLE ROCK – The application period for Arkansas’s special urban bowhunts for the 2021-22 deer hunting season is now open. The hunts, which begin Sept. 1, offer Arkansas bowhunters an early opportunity to get into the woods. It’s also the most effective method available for wildlife managers to assist cities in maintaining white-tailed deer populations at levels which reduce conflicts with homeowners and drivers.www.ktlo.com