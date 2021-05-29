Cancel
Bull Shoals, AR

AGFC opens applications for urban archery deer hunts, including Lakeview, Bull Shoals

By AGFC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK – The application period for Arkansas’s special urban bowhunts for the 2021-22 deer hunting season is now open. The hunts, which begin Sept. 1, offer Arkansas bowhunters an early opportunity to get into the woods. It’s also the most effective method available for wildlife managers to assist cities in maintaining white-tailed deer populations at levels which reduce conflicts with homeowners and drivers.

Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Rice Update: May 14, 2021

The 9th Arkansas Rice Update of 2021 is available via the link below. It includes information on progress, starter N fertilizers, rice markets, and podcasts. Read the entire Arkansas Rice Update here.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Texarkana Arkansas Police To Step Up Seat Belt Enforcement

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies across the country will step up their seat belt enforcement from now until June 6. Seat belts have been in cars for as long as I can remember and right now local law enforcement agencies including those in Texarkana are doing their part to make sure we are all wearing our seatbelts.
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

3 die in wrecks on Arkansas roads Saturday

A 76-year-old North Little Rock woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 30 near Prescott, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Lizzie Knight was a passenger in a westbound 2012 Buick at 2:06 p.m. when it was struck by a 2015 Mack truck that was attempting to pass it, according to the report. The Buick traveled into the median and overturned, and Knight was ejected.