Mountain Home, AR

MH, ASUMH considering drive-thru holiday light display

By Scott Liles
KTLO
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn electric wonderland of blinking lights and holiday sights could be coming to Mountain Home this December. The Mountain Home Advertising and Promotion Commission voted Thursday to provide $30,000 to help seed the establishment of a massive drive-thru display of holiday lights on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home this winter. The project, presented to the A+P Commission by Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams and ASUMH Chancellor Dr. Robin Myers, is estimated to require about $200,000 to establish.

