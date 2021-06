Today is Thursday, my roommate and I only have a workout today, so we made sure to get a good breakfast in our stomachs before giving it our all at the gym today. When we got to the gym, we noticed that there are only five or six guys at the workout today. Usually, 13 or 14 guys are working out with us regularly. I knew that meant that my roommate and I could focus that much more now and get things done faster.