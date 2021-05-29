6 area residents among most recent round of governor appointments

Mike Smith, Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Human Services, announced that Emily J. Hawes has been appointed by Governor Phil Scott to be Commissioner of the Department of Mental Health beginning July 4th. Ms. Hawes will assume the responsibility for day-to-day operations and management of DMH in place of Commissioner Sarah Squirrell who is moving out of state with her family. Ms. Hawes has worked for DMH in several capacities over the past 7 years, beginning as a Care Manager (liaison to the Department of Corrections and The Division of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program), progressing to Care Management Director with statewide oversight for acute care beds for those under the care and custody of the Commissioner, moving up to become the Director of Operations, Planning and Development in 2017, with oversight for all grants, contracts and the DMH Continuing Operations Plan; and has served for the past four years as the CEO of the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital (VPCH), a 25-bed acute care psychiatric hospital for the state.