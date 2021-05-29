Cancel
OUR VIEW: A memorial unlike others

The News Press
 17 days ago

Memorial Day has changed over time.

With origins in Decoration Day to honor the Civil War dead, it has since transformed. Recognized as Memorial Day, we would then honor all of those fallen in service to their country. Even that has changed somewhat, with people remembering friends and family lost, often using the opportunity to spruce up burial sites.

For some, it’s an extra long weekend.

We can’t help but think what Monday will mean for so many Black Tulsans, Black Americans, or those among of us who are trying to comprehend the awesome weight of remembrance the Tulsa Race Massacre centennial has provided us.

Memorial Day certainly is and will remain a time to honor those who have died in service, who have lost loved ones in service, and we don’t expect that to get lost in the week’s activities.

We would, however, hope that we can appropriately respect how it is also crucial to not let this important part of Oklahoma’s history continue to be shrouded, unrecognized or forgotten.

Let’s not pretend that our failures to teach this part of history weren’t unintentional.

It shouldn’t be the duty of historians, journalists or teachers to alleviate guilt.

Why not instead hope for a future informed by an unvarnished past?

We still have some learning to do.

