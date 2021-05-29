Hairy Biker Si King on a childhood holiday in France that altered the course of his life

There's plenty in Kent this half-term to keep children busy - and in places that make a lovely day out for adult chaperones, too. Here are three options. Learn about inventors, discover ancient artefacts and find out more about physics and archaeology in three different shows at Hever Castle’s new May half-term Discovery Week. Kids can meet Victorian and Edwardian scientific explorers, who'll debunk myths and explore inventions from history, or find out about physics via a performance featuring tricks and the science behind their outcomes. There are Saxon, Medieval and Tudor artefacts to be unearthed, too, on 'archaeological dig', plus - as anyone who's ever taken their children there (me!) can confirm - the Water Maze is a gift that keeps on giving. Children can spend hours splashing happily around in it - just make sure you bring a change of clothes for them and a towel so they can dry off afterwards! The Tudor Towers adventure playground and natural Acorn Dell play area are other options, and boating on the lovely 38-acre lake should be a possibility, too. All this and a wonderful castle to explore, too. hevercastle.co.uk Child 5-17: £12.95, adult £23.35. Family tickets available. Pre-booking essential.