The Avs struck early tonight but it would be their last goal of the game as Jonathan Marchessault and the entire Vegas Golden Knight crew ran the Avs up and down the ice all night. The series is now tied 2-2 with the top line being dominated by Vegas in the last two games. Rudo, AJ Haefele, and Blais Hunter come to you LIVE from the DNVR Bar to break down everything you need to know in the world of the Colorado Avalanche.