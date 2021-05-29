TIME OUT: Bringing back America’s main streets

When the Senate voted last week to recognize June 19 as a federal holiday, the reaction among many of my friends and me was, “Watch out, they’re up to something.”. The “they” in question are lawmakers from both sides of the aisle who specialize in pandering to their constituents, making empty gestures while refusing to act on issues that truly matter to their lives – or in some cases, acting in ways that make their constituents’ lives more difficult.