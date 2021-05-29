Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

The Latest Segway Ninebot Scooter Is a Crowdfunding Success

By Entrepreneur Deals
newmilfordspectrum.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA prolific maker of battery-powered personal transportation vehicles, Segway got its start developing the iconic two-wheeled, self-balancing scooter with which it shares its name. But while the “Segway PT” as it was called is no longer seen roaming malls to catch shoplifting teenagers, the company — now dubbed Segway Ninebot after a 2015 acquisition — has seen a steady stream of success mostly stemming from its KickScooter lineup.

www.newmilfordspectrum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdfunding#Electric Scooters#Self Balancing Scooter#Segway Pt#Segway Ninebot#Kickscooter#Indiegogo#F30#F40
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
BicyclesTrendHunter.com

Omni-Directional Transportation Scooters

The conceptual Omniseg Scooter has been designed by Yash Gupte as an eco transportation solution for use in large indoor spaces to help operators get around in a timely fashion. The scooter is paired with Mecanum wheels that would enable it to move swiftly in any direction without the need for any actual turning to increase overall efficiency. This would also allow it to move around seamlessly in tight spaces where conventional vehicles and scooters would have a tough time.
BicyclesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Glion Balto electric scooter review

Not only does the Glion Balto have a basket, but it’s very portable and has a host of safety features. Motor: 500W (Peak 750W) geared brushless hub motor. When it comes to electric scooters with baskets, the Glion Balto gets just about everything right. It has lights, turn signals, a side-view mirror, and can even fold in half, making it easier to store. Don’t want to use it as a sit-down scooter? You can remove its seat. Plus, you can use the Balto’s battery for charging your electronics on the go.
Bicyclesthenewsgod.com

The need for a Scooter in 2021!

The new decade has started in all its glory and numerous of us have already prepared our bucket list for the upcoming years. We’re sure you must also have a lot of things planned for yourself and your loved ones. But wait, do you still have that ‘A safe and stylish two-wheeler’ wish up there? Well, we think now’s the right time to strike it off.
ComputersLiliputing

Crowdfunding for the JingPad A1 Linux tablet begins

The JingPad A1 is an 11 inch tablet with an AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and support for pen and touch input as well as an optional keyboard. But the main thing that sets the JingPad A1 apart from most tablets on the market is that it runs a custom Linux-based operating system called JingOS.
TechnologyRideApart

Yamaha YZF-R15 And MT-15 To Get Bluetooth Connectivity

Yamaha has been steadily revamping its small-displacement motorcycle model range particularly in the Asian market. In a so far successful attempt at luring in younger, more on-the-go riders, Yamaha has rolled out techie updates to its new bikes such as Bluetooth connectivity on models like the NVX, Ray ZR, and NMAX.
ShoppingTom's Guide

This Segway Prime Day deal takes $60 off this electric scooter for kids

Electric scooters for kids are a great way to make sure your child doesn't spend the summer glued to a TV. Segway makes some of the best scooters for adults as well as children, so it's worth checking out their sales, like this Prime Day deal for the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E10 for $169 — that's $60 less than its regular price.
Electronicsconnectedcrib.com

GARDENA SILENO Minimo Bluetooth Robotic Lawnmower

Meet the GARDENA SILENO Minimo Robot: a fully automatic Bluetooth connected robotic mower that cuts your lawn, so you don’t have to. It can cover lawns up to 2700 sq.ft. This robot has a noise rating of 57dBa. It has an all weather construction and overcomes slopes up to 25%.
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
Video GamesSiliconera

Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Switch Crowdfunding Announced

Japanese company Edia revealed plans to bring the first three titles in the Valis: The Fantasm Soldier series to Nintendo Switch. It will hold a crowdfunding session to support development of the ports on the Japanese crowdfunding site Makuake. [Thanks, DenFamiNico Gamer!]. This announcement is a follow-up to Edia’s initial...
Economyfinextra.com

Expend smashes crowdfunding target

Expend, the AI-powered fintech startup changing the way businesses manage expenses and spending, has announced a great start to its crowdfunding campaign on Seedrs. Expend have been carrying out a crowdfunding raise on Seedrs throughout May and June 2021, and have smashed their target. The campaign is now 165% overfunded, with over 425 investors investing. The campaign ends this week.
Bicyclesmenstylefashion.com

The Folding Electric Scooter Bike

The shift into e-cycling has created an entire industry of e-bikes and e-scooters, which have changed the way we approach transportation over short distances. Electric scooter bikes, unlike electric bikes, give the user the same technical advantages of scooters, such as size, mobility, and aesthetics that e-bikes do not have. Therefore, people who prefer scooters do so because of the inherent fun and playability that scooters have.
Madison, WImadisonstartups.com

American Provenance Launches Crowdfunding

American Provenance launched a crowdfunding campaign to build brand reputation and strive to become a household name, organizers announced today. In the first few hours, the campaign raised more than $14,000 from nine different investors. The Blue Mounds, Wis.,-based company has a goal of raising $1.07 million by Oct. 6, 2021.
Video GamesGamezebo

Touchgrind Scooter Review – That Looks Tricky

Touchgrind Scooter is the latest game in the Touchgrind series and, as you can probably work out, it sees you rolling through a series of levels and challenges on a scooter. While it doesn’t capture the inescapable cool of skateboarding or BMXing, the game still offers up a bright and brilliant challenge that thrills and frustrates in equal measure.
Interior Designbusinessofhome.com

Is crowdfunded investment the next route for democratized design?

It’s no secret that we’re in the middle of a tech-fueled investment mania. Apps like Robinhood, which feature free trading and easy-to-use interfaces, have opened up the stock market to a new generation of everyday consumers—and they’re obsessed (if the GameStop madness is any indication, maybe too obsessed). The demand for investment vehicles is so strong that it has spilled over from traditional stocks and into increasingly esoteric assets. There are now dozens of platforms that enable customers to buy fractional shares of everything from real estate to rare sneakers. A platform called Rally even allows investors to own a stake in a 1776 broadside print of the Declaration of Independence. Why not a furniture startup?
CharitiesInternational Boat Industry

Water Revolution Foundation launches crowdfunding drive

The Water Revolution Foundation has begun a crowdfunding drive in the global superyacht sector to raise both money to protect marine mammals in the North Atlantic and awareness that the industry “is intrinsically connected to the oceans”. — You must be a registered user and logged in to read this content.
Lifestyledigg.com

This Crowdfunding Project Lets You Customize Your Glasses With An App

Ever wish you could customize exactly how dark your sunglasses are? Now, the Dusk smart glasses from Ampere let you alter the tint right from your phone. Made with some sick electrochromic lens tech, you get to choose exactly how much light gets in. And with a battery that can last up to a week on a single charge, they should be ready to go every morning.
Electronicsspygoodies.com

Found LTE: Cellular GPS Location Tracker

Here is a smart tracker that helps you keep an eye on your pets, cars, boats, and valuable items. The Found LTE GPS tracker comes with live tracking and location history. It uses LTE-M & POLTE technology and supports virtual fencing. It is rechargeable and offers nationwide tracking. You may...