The Latest Segway Ninebot Scooter Is a Crowdfunding Success

It’s no secret that we’re in the middle of a tech-fueled investment mania. Apps like Robinhood, which feature free trading and easy-to-use interfaces, have opened up the stock market to a new generation of everyday consumers—and they’re obsessed (if the GameStop madness is any indication, maybe too obsessed). The demand for investment vehicles is so strong that it has spilled over from traditional stocks and into increasingly esoteric assets. There are now dozens of platforms that enable customers to buy fractional shares of everything from real estate to rare sneakers. A platform called Rally even allows investors to own a stake in a 1776 broadside print of the Declaration of Independence. Why not a furniture startup?