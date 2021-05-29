Cancel
LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: Celebrating Memorial Day

By Rep. John Talley
Stillwater News-Press
 27 days ago

Memorial Day is a meaningful holiday for me and my family. I am so thankful for my father who served in the Army and my father-in-law who served in the Navy. The father of my legislative assistant at the Capitol, Kaley Mills, is still serving in the Air Force. Many...

www.stwnewspress.com
Montgomery, NYmontgomery.nj.us

Memorial Day Service Recap

The Montgomery Veterans Memorial Committee hosted a Memorial Day Ceremony on May 31, 2021 at the Montgomery Veterans Memorial. The Ceremony featured lowering of the flags by Montgomery Township Boy and Girl Scouts, a spiritual message provided by Reverend Christopher Heitkamp, and reflections provided by Montgomery Mayor Devra Keenan. Memorial Day honors and remembers all our military service members who have died while serving our country. Any member of the public is welcome to visit the Memorial for quiet reflection any day from dawn to dusk. It is located near the upper parking lot of Montgomery Veterans Memorial Park on Harlingen Road. Please see some photos from this year’s ceremony at: https://photos.app.goo.gl/iQCpZt1gRs2QVS1A9.
New York City, NYWestern Queens Gazette

Memorial Day Commemoration

American Legion Continental Post #1424 led this year’s Memorial Day Commemoration at Remsen Family Cemetery on Sunday, May 30th. NYC did not issue a permit for a parade to be held. Members of the Post marched silently down the sidewalk of Metropolitan Avenue to The Remsen Family Cemetery on Trotting Horse Lane. The Ceremony began at noon. An Invocation was given by Rev. Frank Schwarz, Pastor of Our Lady of Mercy. The National Anthem was sung by Abby Payne. The Colors were brought on by the Francis Lewis ROTC Honor Guard Post Commander, Michael Arcati, NAVY JAG Commander, Reserves MC’d the ceremony offering the true definition of Memorial Day, reflecting on “those who gave their lives for God and Country”.
Festivaltucson.com

Letter: Memorial Day

Americans observe the Memorial Day honoring the men and women who died while serving the US military. I, being an Ahmadi Muslim, salute our fallen heroes who protected our homeland by giving the utmost sacrifice one can. There are over 5,000 Muslims who are on active duty in the military in addition to the reserves (Pentagon, US DOD.)
PoliticsRepublic

Celebrate Flag Day this year

June 14 is Flag Day in the United States, a holiday sandwiched between the patriotic holidays of Memorial Day and Independence Day. Unfortunately, almost no one honors it by flying flags or other appropriate decorations. It’s sad, really. My cul-de-sac has a tradition of putting out small yard flags to...
Independence, KSkggfradio.com

Legislative Update Independence in June

If you are wanting to listen and ask questions of your elected officials, the Independence Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Legislative Update at Memorial Hall on Wednesday, June 30th at 5:30 pm. Independence Chamber of Commerce Director Lisa Wilson tells us who will be speaking and what will...
Macon, GA41nbc.com

Washington Memorial Library celebrating Pride Month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Washington Memorial Library is celebrating Pride Month with two book displays that teach people about the LGBTQ+ community. Head of Reference Samantha Wilcox says the displays are seeing a lot of circulation. “I think we’ve had to restock them several times throughout the month, which is...
Festivaltimesexaminer.com

Memorial Day at Cleveland Park

Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 523 had a large turn out for Memorial Day Event at Cleveland Park. Preparing to Post the Colors. The correct way to retire the US Flag. Hot dogs and hamburgers were served to visitors. President of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 523 Pat Ramsey is...
Wood County, OHsent-trib.com

Legislators update chamber on bills, budget

Legislators brought issues back to Wood County at the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Annual Legislative Update on Friday. The annual event is organized by the chamber’s governmental affairs project team that brought in Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, and Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, as well as Randy Gardner, chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education. Gardner formerly held both the House and Senate seats before being appointed chancellor.
Politicsadvantagenews.com

Elik provides June legislative update

This is my fourth update to the citizens of the 111th District, as your state representative. There is so much to cover, as the spring legislative session came to a close on May 31. I delayed writing this report as I wanted to discuss the comprehensive energy legislation that I expected to be voting on, but that legislation did not come to fruition. We closed out the session on May 31 without energy legislation, and then were called back to Springfield on June 16, expecting to vote on an energy package, but again no progress was made. At this time, I am unclear when or if we will be called back to vote on energy issues such as the Clean Energy Jobs Act, the nuclear subsidies requested to keep two northern Illinois nuclear plants open, the solar cliff, and other related issues. Some of these matters are time-sensitive and need to be handled very soon.
PoliticsWave of Long Island

American Legion Marks Memorial Day

The Daniel M. O’Connell Auxiliary, Unit 272 of Rockaway Beach took part in three Memorial Day ceremonies on May 31. Thanks to Paulette Casey, President of the O’Connell Unit 272 American Legion Auxiliary for providing The Wave with these photos.
Mojave, CAaerotechnews.com

Memorial Day at Mojave: Surprising and inspiring!

This year the East Kern Cemetery District and the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation joined together to organize the Memorial Day Ceremony. At 11 a.m., May 31, everyone noticed an aircraft coming towards the cemetery from Mojave Air and Space Port. It was a World War II trainer aircraft, a North American T-6. Nothing sounds like a T-6 flying over and it was a perfect surprise to the beginning of our Mojave Memorial Day Ceremony.
San Diego County, CAValley News

Soboba veterans remembered on Memorial Day

Following a 10 a.m. Memorial Day Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at the Soboba Reservation, visitors made their way to the Veterans Memorial at the far end of the Soboba Cemetery to pay their respects during a Memorial Day Flag Raising ceremony on May 31. Dedicated “to the memory of the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians and non-tribal members who gave their all for us” the permanent shrine was decorated with a wreath and potted flowers in patriotic colors.
Belmont, MAWicked Local

Early Memorial Day respects given

Veterans from the American Legion and VFW Posts start off early on Memorial Day morning to show their respect, honor and to salute those that served and made the supreme sacrifice for this great nation. There are nine memorial sites throughout the town of Belmont, where words of remembrance and...
Saint Clair Shores, MIcandgnews.com

Memorial Day service returns to Veterans Memorial Park

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Before the barbecues, before the crowds drag chairs, blankets and umbrellas to line the parade route, before motorcycles shatter the silence of the afternoon to kick off the St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade, another, more intimate ceremony honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.
Income Taxvenangochamber.org

Legislative Update from Scott Hutchinson

Expect Legislature to Deflate Governor’s Tax and Spend Budget. On February 3, Governor Wolf unveiled a proposed $40.2 billion General Fund Budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22, which includes a $3.1 billion spending increase, a Personal Income Tax (PIT) rate hike from 3.07 percent to 4.49 percent, and a recurring call for a Marcellus Shale extraction tax. As the clock ticks down to the end of the current fiscal year on June 30, it is unlikely that these tax increases will be approved through the General Assembly. Essentially what was put out in February was simply an opening bid in what will certainly be a lengthy negotiation process that hopefully will be completed by the end of the state’s current fiscal year on June 30.
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Juneteenth celebration at Dick Taylor Memorial Park

The Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society (NNBCAS) and the Reno Police Department will be hosting a three-on-three basketball tournament at Dick Taylor Memorial Park, 1140 Beech St., on June 19 starting at 9:30 a.m. The event is in honor of Juneteenth—the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery...
El Dorado County, CAMountain Democrat

Virtual Memorial Day a hit

A record number of persons viewed El Dorado County’s Memorial Day ceremony this past month. The virtual ceremony was viewed 35,000 times on Comcast cable channel 2, YouTube and on the El Dorado County Veterans Alliance, Veterans Affairs Commission, Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney and Recorder/Clerk’s Facebook pages, the El Dorado County Veterans Alliance reports.
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

First day of legislative special session

The Minnesota Legislature convenes for the first day of what's expected to be a prolonged special session to pass a two-year, $52 billion state budget. Leaders met all weekend in the lead up to special session Monday to try and finalize deals on a number of issues, including police reform and education funding.
Chariton, IAChariton Leader

Memorial Day ceremony held at Veterans Memorial Park in Chariton

A Memorial Day ceremony honoring our beloved and courageous fallen veterans was held at the Lucas County Veterans Memorial Park in Chariton early Monday morning, May 31. A small crowd was on hand for the ceremony, which lasted roughly a half hour. The Chariton and Russell American Legions and the Lucas County Veterans Memorial Park Committee put on the ceremony.