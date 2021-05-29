Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stillwater, OK

LETTER: A representative city government

Stillwater News-Press
 17 days ago

Michelle Charles’ front page article published in the May 25 News Press should be read by all residents. It explains about the council asking for input on city projects and that “Stillwater faces funding challenges as a municipality because Oklahoma is the only state in the nation that does not allow cities and towns to use property taxes, also known as ad valorem tax, for general funding. Oklahoma is the only state where city governments are forced to rely primarily on sales tax to fund city government operations.” It is no wonder considering the ambition of these projects and the millions of dollars in costs.

www.stwnewspress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Stillwater, OK
Government
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Representative Government#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sales Tax
Related
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Former Oklahoma prisons boss picked for county jail trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The former head of Oklahoma’s prison system has been appointed to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners on Monday announced Joe Allbaugh would fill a vacancy on the nine-member panel. Allbaugh served as director of the Department of Corrections from 2016...
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Former ODOC director appointed to vacant Oklahoma County Jail Trust seat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Joe Allbaugh, former director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, has been appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Oklahoma County Jail Trust, officials announced Monday morning. According to a news release from the Oklahoma County Detention Center, during Monday’s Oklahoma County Commissioners meeting, members filled...
Oklahoma Statekoamnewsnow.com

Oklahoma governor signs bill to extend early voting by 1 day

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma is making voting slightly easier, a contrast to other Republican-led states. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill that adds a day of early voting and makes changes to ensure mail-in ballots are received in time to be counted. Meanwhile, GOP-controlled states from Arkansas...
Oklahoma State5newsonline.com

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says the state is ending a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month. Stitt made the announcement Monday at a trucking company in Oklahoma City. Stitt says he's constantly hearing from employers in Oklahoma who are having trouble hiring workers for open positions. In...
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Oklahoma’s tax deadline is June 15; what you need to know

OKLAHOMA CITY — Monday is the deadline to file taxes in many states across the country; but in Oklahoma, the deadline to file taxes has been pushed back to June 15. This is due to the historic winter weather back in February. As a result of the disaster declaration issued by FEMA, the Internal Revenue Service announced the tax deadline extension for all Oklahomans who live in or own a business in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties to provide relief for those affected by February’s historic winter storms.
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Stitt Offering Incentive to Get Oklahoman's Back to Work

Since last March, more than one million unemployment claims have been filed in the State of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out more than five billion dollars in unemployment during that time span. That is more than the last 10 years combined. At a news conference on...
Oklahoma StateNew York Post

Oklahoma governor booted from commission after banning critical race theory

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has been kicked off a commission marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre after he banned critical race theory from schools. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission members called a special meeting last week and “agreed through consensus to part ways with Governor Stitt,” the commission said in a statement.
Stillwater, OKponcacitynow.com

Stillwater mayor rescinds emergency declaration

(STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA / May 14, 2021) – Effective immediately, City of Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce has rescinded his emergency declaration due to improved local conditions and greatly relaxed federal guidelines for vaccinated Americans. With the emergency declaration lifted, Stillwater’s face covering ordinance expires as of 3 p.m., Friday, May 14.
Oklahoma Statekswo.com

Tax deadline Monday for many except Oklahoma and Texas

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - While Monday is the deadline to file taxes in most states, people in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana have another month. After FEMA made a disaster declaration as a result of February’s winter storms, the IRS announced a tax deadline extension for Oklahomans and Texans to June 15th.