LETTER: A representative city government

Michelle Charles’ front page article published in the May 25 News Press should be read by all residents. It explains about the council asking for input on city projects and that “Stillwater faces funding challenges as a municipality because Oklahoma is the only state in the nation that does not allow cities and towns to use property taxes, also known as ad valorem tax, for general funding. Oklahoma is the only state where city governments are forced to rely primarily on sales tax to fund city government operations.” It is no wonder considering the ambition of these projects and the millions of dollars in costs.