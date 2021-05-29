DOWN HOME: I pledge allegiance to the flag

Pride, respect, mourning or celebration, there are a million different reasons and ways we fly the American flag, today's reason is just as good as any. On Monday I wrote an article that pained me. I had to share the news that the State of CT ranked very poorly in a new patriotism study. The study took a number of factors into account and graded the Constitution State #48 nationally. While I know patriotism is more than flag waving, I needed to rally the Ethan and Lou Show listeners to do just that. We needed an immediate and symbolic answer to this national criticism. I asked the radio show listeners to use the I-95 Rock Mobile App and text us photos of their flag, wherever it may be. They all came through in a big way and these are some of our favorites.