In search of a new garden sofa now that the sun has finally taken its hat off? Whether to use as your main garden furniture, or, perhaps it's for a small section of your outdoor space? Either way, this Made garden sofa we spotted in the sale is ideal. Not only because it's seriously stylish with a retro feel – the curved back and arms make all the difference – but, it's also on sale with a delightful £70 off. This makes the price tag of this outdoor sofa is just £279 at the moment. A steal, if you're asking us.