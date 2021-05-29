2021 NBA Playoffs: Bucks vs. Heat odds, line, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 99-66 roll

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe sixth-seeded Miami Heat will look to avoid being swept in their first-round 2021 NBA Playoffs series against the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in a Game 4 matchup on Saturday. The Bucks (46-26), who are 21-16 on the road, including the playoffs, are coming off a 113-84 victory on Thursday. The Heat (40-32), who are 21-16, including the postseason, reached the NBA Finals a year ago, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers 4-2. Milwaukee will be without defensive specialist Donte DiVincenzo, who injured a tendon in Game 3 and will miss the rest of the postseason.

www.cbssports.com
