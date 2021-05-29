We Go Portable With the Ryobi P737 18-Volt One+ Cordless Power Inflator
Portability comes at a price, unless you’re already part of the Ryobi 18-volt club. Gearing up for summer means different things for different people. Most folks will want a game of backyard football or a relaxing afternoon on an inflatable pool chair with a cold drink. For car enthusiasts, it might mean airing up your tires for a track day, and for off-roaders it may mean letting out air to mountain goat over some boulders. Regardless of your leisure time, you’re going to need some pound-force per square inch, more commonly known as psi to get the job done quickly.www.thedrive.com