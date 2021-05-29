'Sixteen Scandals' Rewinds A Teen Classic To Regency England

Ready to read some historical romantic fiction that goes beyond Bridgerton? If you answered yes, this historical romance quiz is for you. Regency romance continues to dominate the historical romance world. From Jane Austen onwards, readers can't get enough of them. And I get it. I love balls, beautiful gowns, the gossipy ton, and elaborate tea parties as much as anyone. I read all eight Bridgerton books by Julia Quinn last winter. And I may have already watched Bridgerton two…okay, three…times. There are many amazing love stories set against the British Regency period. But there are also so many other fascinating historical back drops for romance.