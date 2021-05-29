Cancel
Spartan Nation Mailbag: When will Tom Izzo Retire?

By Hondo S. Carpenter Sr.
SpartanNation
 17 days ago

Here at Sports Illustrated's Spartan Nation, we endeavor to be one of the fans' most interactive sites. With that in mind, we present your weekly Michigan State Basketball Questions and email.

Hondo, I love your mailbag articles. If you could slip this in, my father and I would love it. Recently, sitting at Dagwoods, we were talking about negative recruiting. Are teams doing that against Tom Izzo? I love Tom, but he has to calm down; I feel like he is hurting himself, and I love the guy.

Thank you, B.V.

Teams have always recruited negatively against Tom Izzo. He is used to it. I can also tell you that I have heard him personally say on many occasions that it is the responsibility of young men to adjust to him. Tom is what he is, and he cares and loves kids. He is passionate; at this stage in his career, he isn't changing.

Hondo, how long do you think Tom Izzo coaches?

I love that guy. I feel like we will never have another, and I am trying to enjoy every minute. Carrie Black

Great question. I have said that I think he will be done when his son is done. Tom said for years that he wasn't a lifer like Jud Heathcote, I said then I didn't think he was lying, but I didn't believe that.

I think you are smart to love and enjoy every minute. As his friend, I can tell you that he is a true treasure, and no matter how loved he is today, his shadow will hang heavy over Spartan basketball for decades.

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week's question and answer article? Please email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com

