The SWPL title race together with the two qualifiers for next season’s Champions League will be decided in Lanarkshire later today. Celtic travel through to play Motherwell at Penny Cars Stadium in Airdrie – the match is being screened on the BBC Scotland website – and just 8 miles away at Broadwood Stadium over in the Westfield area of Cumbernauld, Glasgow City play host to theRangers, which is being shown live on BBC Alba.