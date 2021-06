The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is enacting a temporary ban on imported dogs coming to the U.S. from over 100 countries, due to a heightened risk of rabies. The new policy, as first reported by Reuters on Monday, will suspend the importation of dogs from 113 countries starting July 14. These countries include Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Russia, Ecuador, Cuba, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, and China, all of which are considered to be at high risk for rabies. The full list of banned countries can be viewed here; no European Union nations or the United Kingdom are on the list.