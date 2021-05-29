Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Euro 2020 – who is Sweden captain, Andreas Granqvist?

By FourFourTwo Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndreas Granqvist will be the Sweden captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11. Semi-finalists at Euro 1992 and quarter-finalists at Euro 2004, Sweden have failed to make it beyond the group phase of the last three editions of the competition. Their failure to advance to the...

www.fourfourtwo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Granqvist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group E#Wigan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
Place
Rome, IT
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerFrankfort Times

EURO 2020: Sweden returns to life without Ibrahimovic

Well, it was fun while it lasted. Sweden was just starting to dream a little bigger ahead of the European Championship with its greatest ever player back in the squad after Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his five-year international retirement in March. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...
Soccermacaubusiness.com

Sweden see off Armenia in Euro warm-up

Sweden will head into Euro 2020 on a positive note after Saturday’s 3-1 win over Armenia which came despite the absence of injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Janne Andersson’s side kick off their European Championship campaign against Spain in Seville on June 14 and also face Slovakia and Robert Lewandowski-led Poland in Group E.
UEFAUSA Today

Euro 2020: Two Sweden players test positive for coronavirus

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Two players in Sweden's squad for the European Championship have tested positive for the coronavirus, the team said Tuesday, three days before the start of the tournament. Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski returned a positive test soon after informing Sweden's medical team that he had symptoms for...
Soccerbesoccer.com

Sweden to face Euros without Ibra but still have aces up sleeve

Sweden will have to do without the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Euro 2020, but young talents like Alexander Isak and Dejan Kulusevski are bidding to make sure the veteran's absence isn't too keenly felt. Kulusevski, who has had a meteoric rise in Serie A with Juventus, and Isak, another 21-year-old...
UEFAmacaubusiness.com

Sweden Euro squad tightens Covid measures after two cases

Sweden’s Euro 2020 squad will be subjected to stricter Covid measures after two players, star forward Dejan Kulusevski and midfielder Mattias Svanberg tested positive, the Swedish FA said Wednesday. “Since two players have now tested postiive a meeting was held on Tuesday evening with the medical team and team coaches...
SportsTelegraph

Wales Euro 2021 squad list: Who joins captain Gareth Bale in 26-man party?

Wales manager Robert Page has admitted the surprise selection of teenage midfielder Rubin Colwill is a "gamble" but insisted the 19-year-old is ready to cope with the demands of this summer’s European Championship. Colwill was the shock inclusion in Page’s final squad for the tournament, having made only six senior...
Soccergoal.com

Why is Zlatan Ibrahimovic not playing for Sweden at Euro 2020?

Here's what you need to know about why the Sweden and AC Milan veteran will not be playing in the European Championships this summer. Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to break any and all boundaries in sport at 39 years old, and enjoyed a fruitful scoring season at AC Milan. What the...
SoccerUEFA

EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: Who should be my Matchday 1 captain?

Fantasy managers will have opportunities to pick a captain on Matchday 1, and score double points in the process, so selecting a squad with a marquee player from each gameday is a worthwhile strategy when creating your initial 15-man party. Here are five options with appealing armband potential on Matchday...
UEFAtransfernewscentral.com

UEFA Euro 2020 Preview: Sweden

How they qualified: Runners-up in qualifying Group F. Best result: Semi-finals (1992) Sweden are back for their record sixth consecutive European Championship tournament this summer and for a brief moment, it looked like Ibrahimovic would make a long-awaited return as well! Ibrahimovic retired from international football in 2016 but decided to make a U-turn and represent his country once more. The 39-year-old featured in some recent Sweden games, but unfortunately the AC Milan striker suffered an injury shortly after, which will require surgery. Sweden qualified for Euro 2020 with relative ease, after clinching the second spot behind Spain in qualifying Group F. The Blagult (Blue-Yellow) will meet Spain once again at Euro 2020 in Group E and have not managed to beat them in qualifying, the Swedes will be eyeing revenge.
SoccerPosted by
Times Leader

The Latest: Andrea Bocelli sings to open Euro 2020

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli delivered a powerful performance of Giacomo Puccini’s aria “Nessun Dorma” at the opening ceremony for the European Championship. Bocelli sang as the fireworks went off in the background and a female dancer attached to large helium balloons...
Soccerbbcgossip.com

Modric attacks English media ‘arrogance’ ahead of Euro 2020 opener for Croatia

The playmaker, three years on from his Three Lions diatribe, has absolved Gareth Southgate’s side of hubris, drawing his ire towards the press instead. Luka Modric has called out the “arrogance” of English media ahead of Croatia’s Euro 2020 opener against the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, while adding that the visitors will be “realistic” in their expectations for the tournament.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Wales' Euro return a 'career highlight' for captain Bale

Wales and Gareth Bale head into their second straight European Championship with aspirations kept in check after their surprising run to the semi-finals in 2016. Five years later Bale will captain his country having taken over from the emblematic Ashley Williams who wore the armband five years ago in the run to the last four and defeat to eventual winners Portugal. Wales start their campaign against Switzerland on Saturday in Baku.
UEFAalloaadvertiser.com

Roberto Martinez: Win will allow Belgium to grow into Euro 2020

Roberto Martinez believes Belgium’s comfortable 3-0 victory over Russia in their Group B opener will allow them to grow into Euro 2020. A brace from Romelu Lukaku helped the number one ranked team in the world make a winning start to the tournament in St Petersburg. Substitute Thomas Meunier also...
UEFASportsBook Review

Spain vs. Sweden: Euro 2020 Analysis and Top Betting Picks

Spain´s debut against Sweden in Euro2020 risks to be remembered more for the concerns due to players tested positive to covid than for what will actually happen on the pitch. Because let´s face it: whatever is going to happen, it will always be a ‘what would have been if *player name* were able to play?’