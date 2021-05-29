Euro 2020 – who is Sweden captain, Andreas Granqvist?

How they qualified: Runners-up in qualifying Group F. Best result: Semi-finals (1992) Sweden are back for their record sixth consecutive European Championship tournament this summer and for a brief moment, it looked like Ibrahimovic would make a long-awaited return as well! Ibrahimovic retired from international football in 2016 but decided to make a U-turn and represent his country once more. The 39-year-old featured in some recent Sweden games, but unfortunately the AC Milan striker suffered an injury shortly after, which will require surgery. Sweden qualified for Euro 2020 with relative ease, after clinching the second spot behind Spain in qualifying Group F. The Blagult (Blue-Yellow) will meet Spain once again at Euro 2020 in Group E and have not managed to beat them in qualifying, the Swedes will be eyeing revenge.