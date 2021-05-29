Amazon UK is discounting the Echo Buds by a hefty £65

Today, Amazon UK is discounting the Echo Buds by a whopping 54%, which lets you save a hefty £65 off the price of these 1st gen buds. As a reminder, the Echo Buds are IPX4-rated to resist splash, sweat, and light rain. There are three sizes for the ear tips with an oval shape and two sizes for the wing tips. Includes noise-reduction system, and also extend to the buds' mic (with three on each side) and audio quality. Amazon says the buds offer "crisp, balanced sound with extended dynamic range" while the "speakers are optimized for increased fidelity in bass and treble, which reduces distortion during media playback".