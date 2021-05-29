Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Amazon UK is discounting the Echo Buds by a hefty £65

Neowin
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Amazon UK is discounting the Echo Buds by a whopping 54%, which lets you save a hefty £65 off the price of these 1st gen buds. As a reminder, the Echo Buds are IPX4-rated to resist splash, sweat, and light rain. There are three sizes for the ear tips with an oval shape and two sizes for the wing tips. Includes noise-reduction system, and also extend to the buds' mic (with three on each side) and audio quality. Amazon says the buds offer "crisp, balanced sound with extended dynamic range" while the "speakers are optimized for increased fidelity in bass and treble, which reduces distortion during media playback".

www.neowin.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Uk#Amazon Music#Discounts#Philips#Neowin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Technology
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Shopping
News Break
ANC
News Break
Amazon
Related
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
ElectronicsAFTVnews

Amazon Echos, Echo Dots, and more are on sale at Amazon for Memorial Day

Amazon has put several Echo devices and accessories on sale for Memorial Day. Most of these deals are the lowest prices you’ll see outside of Black Friday and Prime Day. So, if you can’t wait for the next major sales event, then this is a good time to pick some of these up. Read on for the full list of deals and see my Amazon Device Buyer’s Guide to know how these sale prices stack up to past and future discounts.
Electronicskfrxfm.com

Your Amazon Echo Could Be Sharing Your Wi-Fi

Your Amazon Echo is helping build a Wi-Fi network for Amazon right under your nose and you don’t even realize it. That’s right, your Amazon Echo will share your Wi-Fi network with your neighbors unless you opt-out of the feature. The sharing is made possible because of Amazon Sidewalk a...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Fold it, roll it, bop it, shoot photos through it: Samsung teases what's next in OLED tech

Samsung's first-gen folding phone was rough around the edges, but with each new device comes plenty of refinement, proving the tech is here to stay. It's no secret that the company is working on follow-ups to last year's Galaxy Z lineup, and we might be looking at a preview of what's to come. As part of Display Week 2021, Samsung Display unveiled some new OLED panels today that could hint at the future of smartphones.
ElectronicsPosted by
Robb Report

This Death Star-Inspired Loudspeaker Will Bring Premium Sound to the Dark Side…of Your Living Room

In today’s installment of audio gear that doesn’t look like audio gear, a new Death Star-shaped speaker is here to welcome you to the dark side. Known as the Cell Alpha, the speaker comes courtesy of startup Syng. Helmed by ex-Apple designer Christopher Stringer, the California-based outfit says it aims to turn listening into a multisensory experience with its debut design for wannabe Darth Vaders.
ElectronicsHartford Courant

Is the Amazon Echo Dot worth it?

The Amazon Echo Dot is a compact smart speaker that you can use to play music, make calls and control compatible smart devices, to name just a few of its possible uses. Whether you're looking for a simple speaker to stream music or your own personal assistant, it's worth considering an Echo Dot.
ElectronicsPosted by
Newsweek

How to Opt Out of Amazon Sidewalk on Echo and Ring Devices

Amazon is launching its new Sidewalk network in the U.S. and all eligible devices will be automatically added on June 8—unless customers choose to opt out before then. The Sidewalk network will connect users' Amazon devices like the Echo speaker and the Ring Spotlight Cam, which will function as Sidewalk bridges to form a shared wireless network that aims to benefit users when they find themselves out of range of their home Wi-Fi. Customers will automatically contribute a portion of their internet bandwidth to create the shared network, with a cap of 500MB per account per month.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Best deals on Amazon devices for Prime Day: Echo Dot, Kindle, Echo Show and more

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is in full swing, with huge discounts on everything from coffee machines to tablets.Usually held in July, the global pandemic has meant it was postponed and it is now running for 48 hours until 14 October.The second day of the huge event is upon us, with prices continuing to reduce across the board.Last year, the retailer said it sold more than 175 million products, dubbing the sale the “largest shopping event in Amazon history,” as it surpassed results from the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday events combined.This year it’s bigger than ever and some of...
Electronicsloudersound.com

Amazon Echo Studio review

Genuinely impressive sound married to a vast collection of HD music is a winning combination. If Amazon were to add a few more colours to the range, the Echo Studio could dominate the mid-range speaker market. Assuming it takes you 10 minutes to read this review, Jeff Bezos will have...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Hands on: Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) review

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021) offers a superior camera for enhanced video calls and a faster processor, but not the best audio quality or screen resolution. We’ll need to spend some more time with it to put it through its paces, but so far it’s proven to be a great device for chatting with friends and family.