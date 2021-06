Beijing has previously slammed the group of seven as outdated, saying "the days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone". The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom lodged a strong protest on Monday after the G7 statement mentioning Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Taiwan and called on the member states to stop interfering in China's internal affairs. The diplomats stressed the G7 nations' focus on Xinjiang is purely political manipulation, noting that China must not be slandered and its interests must not be violated.