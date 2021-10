Today is the day. Today, we should start seeing the rollout of Chrome OS 94 as we officially enter the waiting period for Chrome OS 96 and what will be a big shift in the update cycle for Chromebooks. We’ve talked about it before, but to get you up to speed, starting with Chrome 94, we began transitioning to a 4-week update cycle. This is already in play as of September 21st for the Chrome browser on Windows, Mac and Linux, but Chrome OS is set to enter that new phase after this latest update to Chrome OS 94. As a part of that overall move, Google announced weeks ago that Chrome OS would skip M95 entirely as things get prepped for this new Chromebook update reality.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO