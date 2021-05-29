WESTFIELD PUBLIC HEALTH WEEKLY BULLETIN

Today is the day we have all been anxiously awaiting. It is the day the Commonwealth ends COVID restrictions. Some guidelines are still in place for public and private transportation, health care facilities and others. We still need to exercise common sense and respect for others during this transition. Businesses may impose any restrictions they are comfortable with. The numbers of cases in the U.S. continue to decline. Approximately 290 million vaccines have been administered in the U.S. About 132 million are fully vaccinated. It is important to still be vigilant with public health measures. Remember that children are not vaccinated yet. Be aware of what is happening in the rest of the world and hope it doesn’t circle back here.