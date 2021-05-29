Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westfield, MA

WESTFIELD PUBLIC HEALTH WEEKLY BULLETIN

By Hope E. Tremblay
thewestfieldnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the day we have all been anxiously awaiting. It is the day the Commonwealth ends COVID restrictions. Some guidelines are still in place for public and private transportation, health care facilities and others. We still need to exercise common sense and respect for others during this transition. Businesses may impose any restrictions they are comfortable with. The numbers of cases in the U.S. continue to decline. Approximately 290 million vaccines have been administered in the U.S. About 132 million are fully vaccinated. It is important to still be vigilant with public health measures. Remember that children are not vaccinated yet. Be aware of what is happening in the rest of the world and hope it doesn’t circle back here.

thewestfieldnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Government
Westfield, MA
Health
Westfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Common Sense#Health Department#Depression#Westfield Public Health#Commonwealth#Post Covid#The Survivor Corps#Health Inspector#Core
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Athens, OHohio.edu

On-campus public health protocols update

The following message was shared with the OHIO community on June 1, 2021. As we welcome the first group of future Bobcats for Bobcat Student Orientation to our Athens Campus this week, we are increasingly excited as we move toward a robust fall semester. We’re also excited to announce a few revisions to our on-campus public health campus protocols for all students, faculty, staff and visitors.
Mountain Mail

Public health offers vaccinations

Chaffee County Public Health will hold a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4-7 p.m. June 11, at Salida Middle School, 520 Milford St. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for those age 12 and older. Those who received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on May...
Health Servicescapitolfax.com

Postponement Of Care Leads To Public Health Risk

More than two-thirds of Americans surveyed in July 2020 by the Harris Poll on behalf of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies say they or someone in their household delayed or canceled healthcare services due to COVID-19. Delayed care is even more prevalent among communities of color. In fact, Black and Hispanic adults, people with disabilities, and those with two or more underlying conditions are putting off medical care at higher rates than others. That’s why Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies introduced My Health Can’t Wait Illinois, a public information effort and resource hub designed to help Illinois residents get the information they need to prioritize their health and seek needed care. Learn more at MyHealthCantWait.com/Illinois.
Berks County, PAReading Eagle

Letter: Public health in Berks needs county support

Too many Americans are denied the basic human right of health care. We have magnificent hospitals, superb doctors and nurses and the best technology money can buy. But our system is designed to maximize revenue, not healthy communities. The tragic consequences are evident in the collapse of Tower Health. Hundreds...
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

Public health reports 11 cases in seven days

After a brief upsurge in COVID-19 cases identified in the county last week, Chaffee County Public health reported 11 new cases of the virus in the last seven days. The 14-day total number of cases for the county was 43, with a 14-day positivity rate of 5 percent. The pandemic...
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Public Health Director Appreciates Support

The Guthrie County Public Health Department has been working lots of hours during the entire COVID-19 global pandemic. Public Health Director Jotham Arber appreciates the work of not only the nurses, who provide home care visits as well as delivering vaccines into everyone’s homes that want one, but also the extent of the volunteers.
Los Angeles County, CAlapost.us

Public Health Emphasizes the Importance of Vaccinations as Distancing and Masking Guidelines Relax Next Week

13 New Deaths and 186 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. Today, the State released the final blueprint tier numbers before the Blueprint for a Safer Economy program is retired next week; L.A. County’s adjusted case rate remains at 0.7 new cases per 100,000 people, and the overall test positivity rate remains at 0.4% across the county and in areas with the fewest health affirming resources.
Violent Crimespaulcraigroberts.org

Murder by Public Health Authorities

Safe and effective treatment of Covid by HCQ and Ivermectin were blocked by public health authorities in order to maximize Big Pharma’s profits from the vaccine which has proved to be very dangerous for many people. There are indications that Big Pharma used “fact checkers” to falsely discredit reports of...
Minot, NDGrand Forks Herald

Port: When public health experts overreach the public loses faith

MINOT, N.D. — The COVID-19 pandemic has given us all an object lesson in why public health officials and experts need to be mindful of how the public perceives them. We got confusing mixed messages about masking. Many public health officials rushed to sign off on left-wing protests during the pandemic even as they derided events, such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, as "superspreader" events.
Greene County, VADaily Progress

LETTER: Good gets a “D” in public health

On May 18, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned seven members of Congress that not wearing a mask could incur them a $500 fine. Among them was 5th Congressional District Congressman Bob Good, who serves Greene County. Whatever the outcome in the House—four members, but not Bob Good, were subsequently fined...
Public HealthCape May County Herald

Public Health Emergency Ends

TRENTON - With all Covid capacity restrictions on businesses and gathering limits having been lifted due to the continued improvement of New Jersey’s public health metrics, Gov. Phil Murphy June 4 signed legislation (A5820/S3866) enabling the end of the Covid public health emergency that has been in place since March 9, 2020.
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

Why is public health politicized? (letter)

A deadly virus. The almost unbelievable miracle of available vaccines. A hospital requires its workers to take the vaccine to protect community members who seek medical help (“Vaccine conflict breaks out here,” May 27 LNP | LancasterOnline). How can any of this be controversial?. When did public health become so...
Dane County, WIwortfm.org

Dane County drops public health orders

Across the state, local public health agencies are dropping their public health orders and mask mandates. The moves come as vaccination rates across the state climb, and as hospitalizations steadily decline. But, just because public health orders have been dropped doesn’t mean we’re entirely in the clear. For more, our...
Public Healthbizwest.com

Hospitals, public health prepare for small COVID outbreaks

As of this story’s publication, at least half of all American adults have received both of the two-shot vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19, and researchers are working toward expanding approvals to children and teenagers. Fewer indoor spaces are requiring masks, and bars and restaurants are...
Public HealthTimes-Argus

Bock: PFAS regulation and public health

During my 35-year career as a naturopathic physician, I noticed the natural treatments that had been successful in keeping people healthy in the 1980s, became less and less effective. During these years, the toxic load of chemicals in the environment has increased drastically. One group of fluoride-containing chemicals known as PFAS (Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) does not breakdown in the environment, bioaccumulates in the body, and causes multiple health problems interfering with liver and thyroid function, hormone balance, the immune system and child development. It has also been linked to testicular and kidney cancer.
Public HealthAndover Townsman

TUESDAY: Public health is a team concept

As if our politicians and favorite baseball teams don’t give us enough to worry about, the pandemic lingers. Well, not everyone worries and some have been out and about through it all without a mask or a care in the world. And some worry more than they should and remain in isolation – even after taking a couple shots for the team.
Scienceuniversityherald.com

Is a Public Health Career Worth Pursuing?

In the wake of global pandemics such as COVID 19, public health is getting mentioned a lot more than ever before. Not that it was never more relevant, but because our survival is in the hands of public health professionals. From COVID testing to vaccine developing and testing to contact tracing, these professionals are overworking to keep us safe.
Jackson County, IAmaqnews.com

Public Health moves to Platt

A new roommate moved into the Penrose Annex in Maquoketa. Jackson County Public Health, under the direction of Genesis VNA (Visiting Nurse Association), took up residency in the county-owned building. The move was recent, according to Michele Cullen, who oversees public health in Jackson and Clinton counties. The Jackson County...
MinoritiesNewswise

Rutgers School of Public Health to Host Pride Week

Newswise — The Rutgers School of Public Health invites you to join its inaugural Pride Week events happening between June 9–11, 2021. Rutgers School of Public Health’s Pride Week will celebrate and raise awareness of LGBTQ+ achievements, health and health challenges, and opportunities for both the Rutgers School of Public Health community as well as prospective students.