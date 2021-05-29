Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Kelly Hawes column: Readers rise to defense of vaccine critic

By Kelly Hawes
Anderson Herald Bulletin
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe headline accompanying the video shouted in capital letters. “A FINAL WARNING TO HUMANITY FROM FORMER PFIZER CHIEF SCIENTIST MICHAEL YEADON,” it blared. The link had come from a reader in Texas. “You owe this man an apology,” he wrote. This reader had stumbled upon a column I wrote in...

www.heraldbulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bill Gates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Letters#Twitter#Big Pharma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Industrywsgw.com

Has the Johnson & Johnson vaccine missed a critical moment?

Amid a months-long decline in daily vaccinations across the U.S., pitfalls in the rollout of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine have resulted in millions of unused doses, public skepticism and a diminished role in the nation’s vaccine rollout. Johnson & Johnson had aimed to deliver 100 million doses of vaccine...
Pharmaceuticalsjacksonvillefreepress.com

Vaccinations for Adolescents on the Rise in America

NNPA NEWSWIRE — By Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. NNPA President and CEO – (www.blackpressusa.com) – Over 60% of the United States’ population has now had at least one vaccination, in particular from, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson as approved by the FDA. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are recommending the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents age 12 to 15 as authorized by the FDA.
RelationshipsDerrick

Vaccination clears way for reader to visit dad

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a vaccine-related question for you that also might be of general interest. My sister and I are planning to go see my father on his birthday in Michigan. We have been vaccinated, and my father and his wife have been vaccinated. However, he's about to be 94. My assumption is that if he were to get COVID-19, he would not survive. In addition, Michigan is in bad shape. Right now, it's among the worst in the country in cases per day. Is there evidence that people who are vaccinated can transmit the virus, that their immune systems fight it off but they could pass it along to someone else? - W.A.
Green Cove Springs, FLFlorida Times-Union

Letters: Reader agrees on governor's take on businesses not requiring proof of vaccines

While agreeing with a major portion of the Sun Sentinel editorial in Wednesday’s Times-Union regarding the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, I disagree with their take on our governor’s refusal to allow businesses to require proof of vaccines. Those who take the vaccine will be protected from the virus and the people who refuse to get inoculated will be at risk, which is their choice. The vast majority of those refusing to get a shot are young and subsequently, not at risk of serious illness. Those who do have a serious case of COVID can only blame themselves as they have been given ample opportunity to get vaccinated at no cost.
PharmaceuticalsMeadville Tribune

COLUMN: Vaccinations are key to defeating COVID, fighting variants

As a doctor and Pennsylvania’s acting state physician general, I strongly encourage all eligible Pennsylvanians to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. The pandemic is not over, and the vaccine provides exceptionally strong protections against the virus itself and a variety of variants. With the success we’ve had...
Lawrence County, PANew Castle News

Column by Pete Sirianni: Thinking creatively to up the vaccination rate

For the last 15 or so months, one of my jobs at The News has been updating our daily COVID-19 article. Like everything during that time, the information in that article has changed. There was a focus on the growing number of cases. Then it was the overwhelming amount of deaths related to the virus that were being reported almost daily.
SocietyPosted by
@LockerRoom

Martin Center Column Highlights Critical Race Theory Backlash

[W]hat seems to be the issue? Democratic systems perform on the fundamental premise that representatives will legislate to implement public opinion on which they win elections. If a politician stands on a platform and persuades a majority of the people, he gets elected and is free to legislate his platform into effect. By that logic, none of these bans are problematic. In fact, this process is exactly how the system is supposed to work—and was not working so far. The market was rigged and needed an intervention. …
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Column: Employers may allow fully vaccinated employees to unmask

On Thursday, the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board (OSHSB) adopted revised emergency temporary COVID-19 standards authorizing employers to allow fully vaccinated employees to go maskless in indoor workplaces, except in certain settings. The revised standards also drop workplace physical distancing rules. Moments after the board voted, Gov. Gavin...
Freedom, NHValley News

Column: Critical race theory contradicts our values, and common sense

The Right to Freedom From Discrimination legislation recently passed by the New Hampshire Senate is an important, and needed, contribution to our education system. It helps ensure that our students learn about the evils of racism without teaching them to be racists. This legislation lays out some important instructional boundaries...
Medical & Biotechinvesting.com

Pfizer, BioNTech Rise on U.S. Covid Vaccine Deal

Investing.com -- Pfizer (NYSE: PFE ) and BioNTech rose about 1% after the U.S. said it would send 500 million of their Covid-19 vaccines abroad over the next year. The companies will provide the doses to the U.S. government at a not-for-profit price, with 200 million doses in 2021 and 300 million in the first half of 2022. The U.S. will then donate the vaccines to 92 low- and lower middle-income countries and organizations.
SocietyValley News

Reader speaks out about critical race theory

Thank you, Julie Reeder, for your coverage of critical race theory in the May 28 edition of Valley News. Like many (or most) of us, I had never heard the term but I’m seeing it come up more and more. Recently Hillsdale College featured a publication based upon a lecture by Christopher Rufo on Critical Race Theory: What it is and How to Fight it. He reveals its roots in Marxism, just as you have, Julie. He goes on to say that it was relegated for many years to universities and obscure academic journals but it has become the default ideology in America’s public institutions. It has been injected into government agencies, public school systems, teacher training programs, and corporate human resources departments in the form of diversity training programs, human resources module.