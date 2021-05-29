Girls Soccer: Clippers cruise to victory

Senior night was one to remember for the Sturgeon Bay players graduating from the program this Spring. Sturgeon Bay rolled to a 7-0 victory over Valders in a conference match on Friday. Scoring for the Clippers on Senior Night were seniors Miranda Olson with a pair of goals and a pair of assists, Elvira Bolanos-Bautista and Abbie Lenius. Other scorers were Scarlet Serafico who scored twice and Alexis Hemminger. Drew Star had 3 saves and Amber Spittlemeister had 2 saves to preserve the shutout. Next for the Clippers is a home battle with Two Rivers on Tuesday at 4:30 pm.