Sturgeon Bay, WI

Girls Soccer: Clippers cruise to victory

By Tanner Bickford
doorcountydailynews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior night was one to remember for the Sturgeon Bay players graduating from the program this Spring. Sturgeon Bay rolled to a 7-0 victory over Valders in a conference match on Friday. Scoring for the Clippers on Senior Night were seniors Miranda Olson with a pair of goals and a pair of assists, Elvira Bolanos-Bautista and Abbie Lenius. Other scorers were Scarlet Serafico who scored twice and Alexis Hemminger. Drew Star had 3 saves and Amber Spittlemeister had 2 saves to preserve the shutout. Next for the Clippers is a home battle with Two Rivers on Tuesday at 4:30 pm.

