NEWTON - For the third year in a row, “Modern Healthcare” has selected Carolina Caring as one of its Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The nonprofit serious illness care provider is being recognized for leveraging a profoundly engaged workforce to create a culture of excellence that consistently delivers innovative, compassionate care. In 2020, Carolina Caring ranked No. 5 on the list. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the Sept. 20 issue of “Modern Healthcare.”