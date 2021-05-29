Cancel
Environment

Great holiday weekend, humidity back next week

By Christian Bridges
wcbi.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMMARY: The cold front that brought some of us some showers and storms yesterday brought in much cooler and drier air, setting up a very refreshing Memorial day weekend! Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s through Sunday. Next week, the heat and humidity makes a return, and we are back in the upper 80s by Tuesday. Storm chances return for the latter half of the week.

www.wcbi.com
