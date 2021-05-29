Great holiday weekend, humidity back next week

Perfect for some. Too cool for others. But love it or not, it certainly doesn't get more comfortable than this for the first week of summer. We'll sneak in one more fairly comfy day on Friday as well, and even though there will be a few extra clouds, it should be no worse than partly sunny. But if you want it to feel more like summer since it is after all, summer, then you'll be more content this weekend as the heat and humidity return. Starting Saturday, then through early next week, expect a mix of clouds and stickier sunshine with a daily chance for a pop-up thunderstorm or two, even though much of the time will remain dry. So soak up the comfort while it lasts, as it usually is short-lived in the summertime. Although it certainly warms up this weekend with widespread mid to upper 80s, there are no extended stretches of temperatures well into the 90s, or oppressive heat waves in the forecast.