'A different vibe:' Little 500 fans appreciate communal atmosphere while camping

ANDERSON — The main spectacle at Anderson Speedway Saturday will be the 73rd running of the Pay Less Little 500.

But in the week leading up to the race, an integral part of experiencing one of the city’s flagship events could be found on a large, grass-covered area adjacent to the main parking lot. There, dozens of campers and RVs were parked, many of them with flags waving in the breeze, and race fans from across the country lounged in folding chairs while waiting for the next practice session.

With the race and the Little 500 Festival back to mostly normal schedules this year following the pandemic, fans were enjoying a more typical atmosphere in the days leading up to the waving of the green flag.

“You can definitely tell it’s definitely got a different vibe this year,” said Kevin Kile, who arrived Tuesday from Bunker Hill to help his friend, Tom Brewer — who owns the No. 64 car driven by Jerry Coons, Jr. – prepare for the race. “There was a good turnout still last year, and the campground for our first experience, it was awesome, amazing. They’ve got great service out here for everybody. All the people are super friendly.”

Sue Gangwer and her husband made the trip from Goshen for what she believes is the couple’s 35th Little 500. The couple’s shared passion for racing, along with the hospitality of track officials are two things that keep them coming back.

“My husband has always been into racing,” Gangwer said. “When he was 15 until he was about 30 he raced go-karts. “It’s always been racing of one kind or another. But the Little 500, it’s the big deal. That’s why we come every year.”

Gangwer said she was especially appreciative this week to visit with Anderson Speedway owner Rick Dawson and other track officials, who make a habit of circulating in the campground area to greet campers throughout the week.

“For the officials to come out and talk to us as campers and visitors is awesome,” she said. “That shows us that they really care about the people that are coming. It makes a difference to know that they are interested and care about the campers.”

Kile said the campground essentially becomes its own community during the week as race fans mingle and find common interests among the activities at the track.

“Everybody’s here for the same thing, so nobody’s got a lot to disagree about until after the race or once the race starts,” Kile said. “It’s cool to get away and step out, and you’re around people that all love the sport.

“There’s only a couple times a year when you can show up at a race track and stay for a week and have all like-minded people around you.”