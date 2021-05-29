Flood Warning issued for Comanche by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 06:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 19:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Comanche The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Leon River Near De Leon affecting Comanche and Erath Counties. Sabana River Near De Leon affecting Comanche County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Warning for the Sabana River Near De Leon. * From this morning to this evening. * At 5:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.1 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 2.3 feet early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Minor flooding can be expected along the river.