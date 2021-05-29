Flood Warning issued for Comanche, Erath by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 05:04:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Comanche; Erath The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Navasota River Near Easterly affecting Robertson and Leon Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Leon River Near De Leon affecting Comanche and Erath Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Leon River Near De Leon. * Until late tonight. * At 1:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.7 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage later this afternoon and continue falling to 2.7 feet early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, minor out of bank flooding can be expected around the sh 16 bridge. Farm and ranch land, along with a few minor rural roads near the river, will begin to flood.