What Fish Tagging Teaches Us About How to Properly Release a Fish. When it comes to making plans which work to solve problems and improve life, there’s nothing like having good, solid, verifiable information. This is particularly true when it comes to making plans and regulations for fishing, which requires scientists, government officials and private citizens to work together. This kind of information gathering work on Alabama’s inshore fisheries has been done, through fish tagging, by a combined effort of private guides and anglers, educational agencies. That includes the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, the University of South Alabama and concerned groups of citizens with the Coastal Conservation Association.