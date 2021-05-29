'If you build it, they will come': A generation later, people find heaven at Iowa's Field of Dreams
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — On a sun-kissed Iowa morning, Tom Butler stood a long fly ball away from the iconic "Field of Dreams" ball diamond and shook his head. “It took me 43 years to get here the first time and 43 years and seven days to make it back,’’ said Butler, who recently visited the park twice on a trip across the country. “This is a special place and to be here and have a chance to breathe the fresh air. It feels great.’’qctimes.com