Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers Game 3 6/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Utah Jazz at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 20:30 ET in Game 3 of this Western Semifinal between the top and 5th best squads of the conference in the regular season. The Utah Jazz won both home games and have a 2-0 lead as the series moves to Los Angeles for the next couple of games. The Clippers look like they have ran out of gas after a seven-game series against the Dallas Mavericks but will be looking to bounce back today.