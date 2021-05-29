‘The Good Doctor’: Who Plays Claire’s Dad on the Show?

The ABC medical drama will say goodbye to her popular character, Dr. Claire Browne, in tonight's season finale. Thomas tells Deadline she is leaving to “explore different creative opportunities," but would be willing to reprise her role as a guest star in the future. She adds that "it was a really, really difficult decision, and leaving, I have to say, is a bittersweet thing for me because the last four years have been absolutely incredible. I feel so lucky and basically indebted to David Shore and the writers for having the experience to play Claire, who has just been a wonderful, wonderful character to explore, so layered and complicated and flawed, the kind of character that I think an actress dreams to be able to play. I think, ultimately, for me, it’s about coming to the point where I think we’ve really run the gamut of different things that Claire can have gone through, and I’m now really excited to explore different creative opportunities. For me, as an actress, having versatility and creativity has been something that’s been really, really important." ALSO: The Good Doctor promotes Osvaldo Benavides to series regular.