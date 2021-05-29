Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Passengers literally freaked out after a bat started flying inside the cabin forcing an Air India flight bound to New York to dump fuel midair and return back to New Delhi for an emergency landing.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it the year of weird things? I guess so! If you thought 2020 was bizarre, then 2021 is surely giving it tough competition. When else have we heard of incidents like an Air India flight from Delhi to Newark returning midway on Thursday after the pilot reported the presence of a bat onboard to Air Traffic Control (ATC)? The flight departed from the national capital’s IGI Airport at 2.20 a.m. and the bat was spotted around 30 minutes later on one of the business class seats. Air India officials stated, “AI-105 DEL-EWR returned to base (Delhi) after departure due to this local standby emergency was declared. On arrival, it was learned that a bat was seen inside the cabin by crew members. Wildlife staff was called to catch and remove the bat from the cabin. The aircraft landed safely at around 3:55 am. Later flight was declared Aircraft on Grounded (AoG).”

luxurylaunches.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air India#New Delhi#Bats#Air Traffic Control#Atc#Del Ewr#Flight Safety Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Industry
Place
New Delhi, IN
News Break
Cars
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Blade, Eve Strike U.S. Urban Air Mobility Service Deal

Embraer subsidiary Eve Urban Mobility Solutions and transport provider Blade have struck a deal whereby Eve will provide Blade with up to 60,000 hours of flight time per year on its currently-under-development eVTOL aircraft starting in 2026. Eve president and CEO Andre Stein said Blade will be instrumental in the deployment of the Eve eVTOL in the Southern Florida and West Coast markets.
Woodcliff Lake, NJwclnj.com

Air Traffic Control Training - Approach Soon Available

The FAA has begun training Air Traffic Control staff on the new offset approach for Runway 19, the RNAV (GPS) X RWY 19. This training is scheduled to be completed by July 1, 2021, after which the approach will be available for use by pilots landing at TEB. We anticipate aircraft will begin using the approach in early to mid-July depending on weather and other operational factors.
Aerospace & DefenseGizmodo

Pilot Reveals Walk-Through Server Room Underneath Airbus 350 Cockpit

It’s no secret that pilots on long-haul flights have access to private sleeping quarters that passengers never see, but it turns out there are more surprises hidden away inside a modern airliner, including an entire server room full of rack mounted computers and electronics located beneath the cockpit. YouTuber ‘bjornpilot’...
Lifestylealbuquerqueexpress.com

Air India flies 1st flight with fully vaccinated crew

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Air India Express on Friday operated the country's first international flight with fully Covid-19 vaccinated crew. The flight IX, 191 operated from Delhi to Dubai with the pilots and all crew fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. "Air India Express, India's leading budget carrier, operated...
Aerospace & Defenseairlinegeeks.com

American Airlines Expands Its Return to New Delhi

In response to growing travel demand between the United States and India, American Airlines has increased its flight frequency from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The carrier initially planned to operate the route thrice weekly during off-peak months and increase the route to daily service from Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 to serve the winter season. However, as reported by One Mile at a Time, American has modified the route to operate as a daily, year-round flight beginning Oct 31. The service is part of the carrier’s ambitious expansion out of New York-JFK and new partnership with JetBlue Airways, which it hopes will feed domestic customers into its long-haul operations.
LifestyleMarconews.com

Delta flight forced to divert after 'unruly passenger' detained by passengers and crew

A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to divert Friday because of an unruly passenger, the latest incident in an uptick of poor passenger behavior across airlines. Videos posted to Twitter show a scuffle near the front of Delta Flight 1730 from Los Angeles to Atlanta. Delta spokesman Eric Zeugschmidt said crew and passengers helped detain the "unruly passenger," and the aircraft landed “without incident" in Oklahoma. The passenger was removed by law enforcement.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Air India Fires Cabin Crew For Attempted Gold Smuggling From London

An Air India crew member was fired this week for attempting to smuggle two gold bars in India. The crew was set to operate flight AI162 from London Heathrow to New Delhi on Tuesday but was caught by customs officials. Let’s find out more about this incident. Caught. An Air...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Another Delta Flight Has Been Forced to Divert Due to a Drunk “Out of Control” Passenger

A Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York JFK was forced to divert to Detroit on Thursday night after a passenger created a “threat” to the aircraft. The incident occurred less than a week after a Delta flight attendant was hailed a hero after he had to jump on and hogtie a disruptive passenger who tried to break into the flight deck on another flight from Los Angeles.
Lifestyleatlantanews.net

Felt like a 'Maharaja', says lone flyer on flight to Dubai

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): A UAE-based Indian businessman who travelled from Amritsar to Dubai as the sole passenger on the Air India international flight said he felt like a 'Maharaja'. The businessman and philanthropist SP Singh Oberoi who took the three-hour flight on Wednesday found that...