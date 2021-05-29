McCoy & Sons

Of all the things we would think to be grateful to God for, I rather suspect that wet shoes would be pretty far down on the list. And yet…. The wreck was horrific. It made national news, eighteen vehicles were involved, there were multiple deaths, traffic was stopped for half a day on both sides of the interstate. It seems to have started simply with a heavy downpour of rain, and one vehicle hydroplaning into another. It was one of the heart-breaking, gut-wrenching, terrible accidents that move people from all walks of life to stop for a few moments and pray for everyone involved and for the families who are now experiencing loss that simply cannot be fathomed.