Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pontoon Beach, IL

Coroner Reports Death Of 41-Year-Old Male In Work-Related Accident in Pontoon Beach

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PONTOON BEACH - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting the death of a 41-year-old male who was involved in a work-related accident at 3:13 p.m. on May 28, 2021, in Pontoon Beach. The decedent is identified as one: Timothy M. Funk White/Male, 41 YOA Vandalia, IL The accident was reported at 3:13 pm, May 28, 2021, on a job site at Motel 6 on East Chain of Rocks Road in Pontoon Beach. The Pontoon Beach Police Department and the Mitchell Fire Department responded. It was learned tha Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Pontoon Beach, IL
Pontoon Beach, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Pontoon Beach, IL
Crime & Safety
Madison County, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, IL
City
Madison, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pontoon#Coroner#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

ISP, Jersey County Sheriff's Office, Coroner, At Scene Of Monday Fatal Crash On U.S. Route 67

DELHI - Illinois State Police, the Jersey County Sheriff's Office, and Jersey coroner have been at the scene of a fatal accident Monday morning in the U.S. Route 67 construction zone near Delhi. Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen confirmed the fatal crash. The sheriff's office assisted with rerouting traffic in the area. The sheriff said other details will be released soon by the Illinois State Police, who did a reconstruction of the accident scene. Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Man Airlifted After Motorcycle Crash At Illinois Route 109 and McClusky Road

JERSEY COUNTY - A motorcyclist was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after a crash at Illinois Route 109 and McClusky Road in Jersey County on Monday morning. Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen confirmed the second serious crash for the county and state police in just mere hours. The sheriff said the motorcycle crash was a single-vehicle accident, but he did not have any other details to release. Sheriff Ringhausen also said the Illinois State Police is handling the accident at Illinois Route Continue Reading
Madison, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Major Case Squad Seeks Suspect In Madison Homicide Case

MADISON - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and Brian Koberna, of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the deputy commander for the Gerald W. Wiley homicide case in Madison, said four suspects have been charged, but one remains on the loose. The homicide incident occurred at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021. Madison Police received a 9-1-1 call of a traffic accident and an unresponsive male in the area of Fourth and Highland in Madison. Three of the four suspects in the case Continue Reading
Jersey County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Ford Coupe Driver Dies In Crash After Striking Paver In U.S. 67 Construction Zone

DELHI - A driver of a 2008 Ford Coupe traveled through barricades and struck a construction paver parked on the far-right on U.S. Route 67 northbound near Trinity Hill Lane in Jersey County at 4:24 a.m. Monday. The impact caused the vehicle and the paver to both become fully engulfed in flames. The driver of Unit 1, who is unidentified at the present, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Below is the full preliminary crash report by ISP: WHAT: Two-unit Fatal Traffic Crash. WHERE: U.S. Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Williamson County Crash Report Released

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - This is a report from the Illinois State Police about a two-vehicle crash with injury in Williamson County. The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois St ate Police District 13 WHAT: Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash with Injury WHERE: Illinois Route 37, just north of Villa Way, Williamson County WHEN: June 12, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Red 2021 Nissan Versa Unit 2 – Gray 2008 GMC Envoy DRIVERS Continue Reading
Bethalto, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Bethalto Police Chief Issues Warning About Potential North St. Louis County Burglary/ Theft Ring

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department issued a warning Friday about a potential North St. Louis County burglary/theft ring in the region earlier this week. “The Bethalto Police Department is once again warning its residents about leaving valuables in their unlocked motor vehicles and the dangers this practice presents for not only the individual victim but our entire community,” Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said. “As we have previously reported these suspects are dangerous, Continue Reading
East Saint Louis, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Unlawful Gun Possession Leads to 10-Year Sentence for East St. Louis Man

EAST ST. LOUIS – After a thorough investigation by East St. Louis Police, the East St. Louis Housing Authority Police, PSEG and ATF, a convicted East St. Louis felon is headed to prison for a decade for possessing a loaded rifle. Fernandez White, 28, of East St. Louis, was sentenced on Thursday to the statutory maximum term of 10 years in prison. White previously pled guilty to the offense in February. According to court documents, the case against White began on Oct. 31, 2020, Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Driver Strikes Power Pole, Home, in 5200 Block Of Humbert In Alton, Then Leaves Scene

ALTON - The Madison County Sheriff's Office, the Godfrey Fire Protection District and Life Star Ambulance all responded to a call late Saturday to the 5200 block of Humbert Road when a vehicle struck a utility pole and a home. Thankfully, those at home at the time of the crash were not injured. The driver of the vehicle left the vehicle at the scene and has not yet been apprehended. The Madison County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the situation. The sheriff's office said there Continue Reading
Collinsville, ILTelegraph

Man charged with Collinsville burglary spree

EDWARDSVILLE — A St. Louis man faces multiple felonies after a March 22 burglary spree in Collinsville, according to charges filed May 13 by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Corey K. Smith, 19, of St. Louis, was charged with five counts of residential burglary, all Class 1 felonies. The...