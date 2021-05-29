Coroner Reports Death Of 41-Year-Old Male In Work-Related Accident in Pontoon Beach
PONTOON BEACH - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting the death of a 41-year-old male who was involved in a work-related accident at 3:13 p.m. on May 28, 2021, in Pontoon Beach. The decedent is identified as one: Timothy M. Funk White/Male, 41 YOA Vandalia, IL The accident was reported at 3:13 pm, May 28, 2021, on a job site at Motel 6 on East Chain of Rocks Road in Pontoon Beach. The Pontoon Beach Police Department and the Mitchell Fire Department responded. It was learned tha Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com