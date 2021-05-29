Cancel
Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, More Pay Tribute On What Would Have Been Cameron Boyce's 22nd Birthday

By Aisling O'Connor
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
 17 days ago

The late Cameron Boyce was honored by his loved ones on what would have been his 22nd birthday.

The Jessie star passed away on July 6, 2019, aged 20 after he reportedly suffered a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy, three years after he was diagnosed with the condition.

Shortly after Boyce's passing, his family announced the launch of The Cameron Boyce Foundation which promises to provide creative outlets to young people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTnNp_0aFP5U9H00
Source: MEGA

On Boyce's birthday, on Friday, May 28, Entertainment Weekly released Boyce's final on-camera interview with Paradise City costar Matt Pinefield where he discussed his grandmother Jo Ann Boyce.

"We talk about it constantly," Boyce said of his grandmother, who was one of the members of the Clinton Twelve. The group were the first group of Black students to attend an integrated high school in the South in 1956.

"It was not that long ago that this all-white high school in the south in Clinton, Tennessee, was desegregated by my grandmother who is still alive and in her 70s and still going, and will be for a long time. It just gives you this perspective of how close that is. It wasn't that long ago," he explained.

Boyce continued, "I think the best thing about her is that she's one of the happiest people I've ever met. She could be bitter about the way things went and not talk about it. But all she wants to do is spread love and positivity. White people from the south who were not very happy that she was there originally have reached out to her on Facebook and apologized. And she's so quick to forgive them. It's really an amazing story... she's a living legend."

Scroll down to see the tributes.

Victor Boyce

Cameron's dad, Victor Boyce, shared a sweet childhood photo to mark the occasion. "This is the way I will always remember him. So happy, so full of love for his family and friends. I miss him more than words can describe and I dream about him often. His beautiful spirit lives on through all the people that love him and continue to support us as a family. For that I am eternally grateful. ❤️," Victor wrote.

Libby Boyce

Cameron's mother, Libby Boyce, shared a black and white photo of her son. "Changing someone else's life positively will change yours for the better as well," a caption on the photo read.

Dove Cameron

Descendents costar Dove Cameron shared a series of videos of the pair. "you should be 22 today. i am wearing your old shirt , the one i think you slept in mostly. i wish it still smelled like you. i hope it still holds your dna, some piece of you. i close my eyes when i imagine the same place that covered your collar bones and heart now cover mine," she wrote. "i will love you like this forever, stuck in time , always in the back of the van with you," the 25-year-old added.

Sofia Carson

Descendents costar Sofia Carson described Boyce as "the boy who changed our world forever." Carson also designed the merch being sold by The Cameron Boyce Foundation to mark his birthday.

Disney Channel

"Today, on his birthday, we celebrate and honor Cameron Boyce and his inspiring legacy," Disney Channel shared.

