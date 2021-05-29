Video: Paul Schrader Master Class
A 90-minute presentation by the screenwriter and filmmaker whose credits include Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and First Reformed. Paul Schrader is a fascinating individual. Not only is he a noted screenwriter whose credits include Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and The Last Temptation of Chris, and filmmaker who wrote and directed First Reformed, he has taught a 10–week master class several times at universities like UCLA and Columbia University. A person of strong opinions, Schrader says instead of looking for ten students who can write, when he teaches the class, instead he looks for “ten interesting people,” working with them to see what unique story they can develop and tell.gointothestory.blcklst.com