DOT/USD has lost 2.14% over the last 24 hours and its struggle in the market has entered its 4th day. The Polkadot Price has been quite impressive in the last few months. It showed a great improvement in prices and even in terms of market capitalization. In fact, the future of the coin looks brighter than ever. A few days ago, the coin was busy moving down and there are many cryptos in the market that are opening at a loss. DOT/USD was also one of them. However, it recovered this morning but has fallen again.