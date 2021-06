OSWEGO – On a nearly flawless and sunny summer day, Mayor Billy Barlow debuted the new water playground splash pad and nine hole mini golf course in Breitbeck Park. Barlow held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, June 4, hosting those from the Oswego Department of Public Works and their families, offering an inside look and opportunity to frolic in the splash pad. Those Department of Public Works employees prepared and built the mini golf course, while Parkitects, Inc partnered with the city to design and install the splash pad, according to a city press release. The splash pad will open up to the rest of the community Saturday, June 5 at 11 a.m. and is something that Barlow thinks can help beat the summer heat.