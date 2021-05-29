Fugitive sentenced on shooting convictions

A man who pleaded guilty in the deadly shooting of his stepfather has asked to be placed on probation. Tanner Perruquet, 21, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court in July to a count of second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Homer Boling, 26, who was shot May 5, 2018, at the Brandywood Court home where Perruquet lived at the time with his mother.

