Fugitive sentenced on shooting convictions

Tiera Kelley, the woman who plead guilty to attempted murder for her involvement in the Madison Avenue Apartment shooting in August 2020, has been sentenced to 32 years in prison. Kelley, 37, was arrested over a year ago following a shooting at the Madison Avenue Apartments. She was accused of...
A man who pleaded guilty in the deadly shooting of his stepfather has asked to be placed on probation. Tanner Perruquet, 21, pleaded guilty in Warren Circuit Court in July to a count of second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Homer Boling, 26, who was shot May 5, 2018, at the Brandywood Court home where Perruquet lived at the time with his mother.
A fugitive in a fatal shooting has been captured by authorities, they said.Derrell Martin located and arrested on Friday, authorities said.Martin was charged on Oct. 14 on the charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Cumb…
CHICAGO - The FBI and the Sauk Village Police Department are looking for a fugitive who has ties to the greater Chicago area. Jarvis Wright is considered at-large and is wanted for the fatal shooting of a man last summer in south suburban Sauk Village, according to the FBI's Chicago Field Office.
NEW YORK - Police in New York are looking for help catching a group of teens or young men wanted for a series of Queens robberies, some of them violent. The NYPD says they are taking place in the Jamaica neighborhood. At least five incidents have been connected. They released...
CAMDEN – An appeals court has ordered resentencing for a Camden man who received a 51-year prison term for his role in the slaying of an 8-year-old girl. The decision found a trial judge did not address “the overall fairness” of the penalty imposed on Tyhan Brown, 23, who was convicted in 2018 of aggravated manslaughter and other crimes in connection with the fatal shooting of Gabrielle "Gabby" Hill-Carter.
A Fresno County jury spared the life of convicted murder Leroy Anthony Johnson on Thursday by deciding to punish him with life in prison without the possibility of parole, instead of the death penalty. The 54-year-old Johnson broke out in tears, hugging his attorneys, David Mugridge and Mark King. Mugridge,...
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A convicted felon is in custody and being evaluated for potential federal prosecution after police say that he was found with a gun fleeing the scene of a shooting. Metro Nashville Police say that Demarco Watson, who was previously convicted for cocaine possession, is back behind...
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was sentenced to almost 20 years in prison after shooting a migrant. Jorge Estrada Torres, 34, was overseeing a group of noncitizens in a house in Quemado, Texas when the shooting happened. The events happened in Oct. 2019, where Torres shot a Honduran man in the abdomen, the […]
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man has been convicted of felony assault with a wooden baseball bat causing great bodily harm after appearing at Butte County Superior Court Thursday. David Randall Gonzales, 42, could face 48 years to life due to prior violent strike convictions, Butte County District Attorney...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WRGB) — A Schenectady man will spend the next 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges. 40 year old Rhamel Pate pleaded guilty, admitting to working with accomplices to deal cocaine out of his Schenectady apartment. He also admitted as part of his plea to possessing...
A Washington woman serving life in prison for killing her newborn baby in 2004 had her sentence vacated last week after the state Superior Court ruled her trial attorney did not properly advise her on merits of taking a plea deal offered by prosecutors. Jessica Chappel Rizor should have been...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man convicted of murder and burglary will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing a man in the Hill District.
A jury convicted Tevin Patterson in June for the death of Calvin Turner.
Turner was shot and killed at Terrace Village on Oak Hill Drive in 2017.
At a sentencing hearing Thursday, a judge ordered Patterson to serve a life term and an additional 7 to 14 years in the state penitentiary.
A man wanted in a triple shooting in South Jersey has been captured with the help of U.S. Marshals, authorities said. Tyzir Hall was located in Philadelphia and taken into custody on Tuesday, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRaeOn Feb. 8 at 3:43 PM, Bridgeton police respond…
A Waterloo man who exchanged gunfire with others in the 900 block of West Fifth Street in Waterloo, Iowa, on July 31, 2020, pled guilty today in federal court in Cedar Rapids. Tony Terrell Campbell, age 37, from Waterloo was convicted of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
CEDAR RAPIDS — The sentencing of a Cedar Rapids man convicted in July of fatally stabbing Chris Bagley in 2018 will not go forward Tuesday because a judge will first rule on his motion for a new trial. Sixth Judicial District Judge Christopher Bruns postponed sentencing late last month because...
Jurors convicted a Maple Grove woman Thursday of fatally shooting her boyfriend last year. After four hours of deliberation, Stephanie Clark, 31, was found guilty of intentional second-degree murder in Hennepin County District Court. Sentencing is Nov. 18. Police went to the 6200 block of Madga Drive in Maple Grove...
