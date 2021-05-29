New York Jets Flight Connections 5/29/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! Jets head coach Robert Saleh is saying the Jets have no current plans to sign a veteran cornerback. Emphasis on “current.” For now the Jets want to take a look at their motley collection of late round young guys and get them as many reps as possible. If a few of these guys surprise to the upside then perhaps the team will be OK with heading into the season as is. If however the young guys live up (or down might be a better word) to their draft spots, then the Jets will likely revisit the cornerback position via free agency, trade or the waiver wire at some point before the season begins.