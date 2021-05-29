Cancel
Soccer

Bertin Jacquesson named Freshman of the Year

By Mike Wilson
cardiachill.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pitt men’s soccer team recently wrapped up a successful 16-5 season with a run to the College Cup, and the team is expected to maintain its status as a contender for the foreseeable future thanks to its roster full of young talent. One of the brightest young stars on the team is Bertin Jacquesson, and he was recognized as such this week by Top Drawer Soccer, which named him the Freshman of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

