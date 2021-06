When the LA Rams chose Alabama outside linebacker Terrell Lews with the 84th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, they were taking a pretty risky gamble that the medical flags that scared other teams off were too conservative. What can I say? I, like many of the fans of the LA Rams, loved the pick. If healthy, he had a first-round grade. If unhealthy, he was a deep risk with just a part-time NFL future. I believed he could pull it all together. When he’s healthy, he can certainly be a dominating force to be reckoned with.