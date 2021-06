Last night was a whole bunch of ass. Let us curse both the Yankees’ offense and the baseball gods, then never speak of it again. Deivi García is going to need to have a solid afternoon to help wash the bad taste out of everyone’s mouths ... and even then, the lineup is going to have to do better than one lonesome run in nine innings against the 2021 Detroit Tigers pitching staff. Sorry, I know, I’m speaking of it again. It was just dismal.