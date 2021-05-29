Nick Saban Feels ‘Like a Proud Papa’ After Alabama Ties the Record for the Most 1st-Round Draft Picks
Nick Saban is no stranger to a celebration, and neither are the young men he coaches. When the Alabama Crimson Tide coach shows up at the home of any high school four-star recruit, they know they’re talking to a man with a convincing portfolio. Saban’s 2021 championship team may well be his most talented, with a record of six players drafted in the first round. So the question remains: What is Saban doing differently to coach up all these future NFL stars. Is there something different in that Tuscaloosa water?www.sportscasting.com