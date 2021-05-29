Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Nick Saban Feels ‘Like a Proud Papa’ After Alabama Ties the Record for the Most 1st-Round Draft Picks

By Produced by Digital Editors
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nick Saban is no stranger to a celebration, and neither are the young men he coaches. When the Alabama Crimson Tide coach shows up at the home of any high school four-star recruit, they know they’re talking to a man with a convincing portfolio. Saban’s 2021 championship team may well be his most talented, with a record of six players drafted in the first round. So the question remains: What is Saban doing differently to coach up all these future NFL stars. Is there something different in that Tuscaloosa water?

www.sportscasting.com
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

154K+
Followers
17K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Kellen Winslow
Person
Larry Coker
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Vernon Carey
Person
Vince Wilfork
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Jaylen Waddle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Alabama Crimson Tide#Waddle And Smith#Wr Jaylen Waddle#Qb Mac Jones#The Washington Redskins#The Cleveland Browns#Nos#The Miami Dolphins#The New England Patriots#Pro Bowler#Hall Of Fame#Nba#Super Bowls#Sports Reference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Robert Kraft reacts to having both Mac Jones, Cam Newton with Patriots

The New England Patriots could be running into an intense quarterback battle over the next few months. Cam Newton is Bill Belichick’s starter as of now, but the team likely didn’t draft the NFL-ready Mac Jones without considering him as an option this season. The Patriots have a myriad of one-year contracts and the team is built to win now. Jones is coming off a National Championship victory with 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions for the Alabama Crimson Tide last season.
NFLCBS Sports

Patriots 2021 schedule: Three spots where Mac Jones could leap Cam Newton as New England's starter

The New England Patriots will eventually make the switch from Cam Newton to Mac Jones, the club's first-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. That's inevitable given the lofty draft capital the organization has already put in the Alabama product. The big question, however, is when that switch will take place. While the only person with even the slightest inkling of when he may pull the trigger on such a team-altering decision is Bill Belichick (and he may not know for sure yet), the release of New England's 2021 regular-season schedule does give us an opportunity to throw a couple of darts at the 17-game slate and theorize when a change could come.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Patriots reveal minicamp debut of quarterback Mac Jones (PHOTOS)

Last weekend marked the first on-field work for the newest members of the New England Patriots: rookie minicamp. That means quarterback Mac Jones, whom the Patriots selected 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, made his first appearance in Pats gear while working with his new coaches. Rookie minicamp was closed off to all reporters except those employed by the Patriots, but the team shared 28 photos of the rookies at work for everyone to check out.
NFL247Sports

Najee Harris showcases versatility at Steelers minicamp

Former Alabama star Najee Harris became the first running back off the board during the 2021 NFL Draft when the Pittsburgh Steelers used the No. 24 overall selection on him. Steelers fans hope Harris can provide an immediate impact to a running game that struggled down the stretch last season.
NFLCBS Sports

2021 postseason predictions, plus when Mac Jones could become Patriots starter this season and 2022 mock draft

Howdy do, everybody! John Breech is gone, and he promised you that I -- Cody Benjamin -- would be using such happy-go-lucky greetings during my week filling in as your friendly Pick Six Newsletter host. What he didn't tell you, however, is that his story about once spending three hours with me in Florida was absolute malarkey. That never happened. I think he confused me with Brady Quinn. Or Pete Prisco. Anyway, you didn't come here for intra-newsletter drama. So let's get to the good stuff.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Steelers' Najee Harris Isn't a Long Shot for Rookie of the Year

Playing in arguably college football's premier program at Alabama, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is no stranger to expectations. Whether it be finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist, winning national championships, and playing well enough to potentially being drafted in the NFL Draft, Harris has indeed shouldered the load of everything expected of him at the collegiate level.
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Analyst Casts Bold Mac Jones Prediction Ahead Of 2021 Season

Mac Jones, as Bill Belichick made clear on draft night, currently resides behind Cam Newton on the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart. But come Week 1 of the 2021 season, NFL analyst Field Yates believes Jones will be under center for New England. ESPN recently tasked a handful of the network’s...
NFLYardbarker

Predicting Which Steelers Rookies See the Most Snaps This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 draft class had a little bit of something for everyone. If you wanted them to focus on the running game, you surely got that. They invested heavily into their offensive line, something that was a few years overdue. Defensively, they added depth at key positions; after injuries plagued their defense in 2020, they're looking to avoid a similar mess in 2021. Even special teams got some love.
NFLSteelers Depot

Buy Or Sell: At Least Four From 2021 Class Will Become Starters

The offseason is inevitably a period of projection and speculation, which makes it the ideal time to ponder the hypotheticals that the Pittsburgh Steelers will face over the course of the next year, whether it is addressing free agency, the draft, performance on the field, or some more ephemeral topic.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Mike Tomlin shares first thoughts on Najee Harris at rookie minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers strengthened their running back room with the addition of first-rounder Najee Harris last month after the first glimpse of his talents at rookie mini-camp, head coach Mike Tomlin is anxious to see him development over the next few months prior to the start of the season. “He...
NFLSteelers Depot

Brandt Names Najee Harris As Rookie In Best Position To Succeed in 2021

NFL.com Senior Analyst Gil Brandt, one of the architects of how scouting is done in football today, released a list of his eight rookies he feels are in the best position to succeed in 2021. Leading that list, just above franchise quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, is Steelers’ running back Najee Harris.