Nick Saban Feels ‘Like a Proud Papa’ After Alabama Ties the Record for the Most 1st-Round Draft Picks

The New England Patriots will eventually make the switch from Cam Newton to Mac Jones, the club's first-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. That's inevitable given the lofty draft capital the organization has already put in the Alabama product. The big question, however, is when that switch will take place. While the only person with even the slightest inkling of when he may pull the trigger on such a team-altering decision is Bill Belichick (and he may not know for sure yet), the release of New England's 2021 regular-season schedule does give us an opportunity to throw a couple of darts at the 17-game slate and theorize when a change could come.