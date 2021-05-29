Cancel
Cars

'Click It Or Ticket' Returns So…..Buckle Up!

By BIG CHUCK
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It has become a common message during busy holiday travel times. "Click it, or ticket." That means buckle up your seat belt or face a stiff penalty. Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year. Yes, even during the pandemic. And with all those vehicles on the road this coming weekend, state police officials will also be out in force. The campaign will run from May 24 through June 6, 2021 to promote seat belt use with all drivers.

If you're the type of person in Central New York who loves Halloween themes in June, than the Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park in Fulton has your back. Frightmare Farms is hosting "Summer Scream" for one weekend only, June 18-19, from 8:45PM-10:45PM. They hosted this event last year in 2020, which was the perfect escape from the real horror of the world going on during the pandemic. Tickets are limited, so you'll want to make sure to check in advanced if they are still available. You can buy them online here.