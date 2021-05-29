‘Click It Or Ticket’ Returns So…..Buckle Up!

If you're the type of person in Central New York who loves Halloween themes in June, than the Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park in Fulton has your back. Frightmare Farms is hosting "Summer Scream" for one weekend only, June 18-19, from 8:45PM-10:45PM. They hosted this event last year in 2020, which was the perfect escape from the real horror of the world going on during the pandemic. Tickets are limited, so you'll want to make sure to check in advanced if they are still available. You can buy them online here.